

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose for the fifth day running on Friday after data showed Britain's job market strengthened for the first time in three months in December.



The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 0.2 percent to 6,868 and was on track for a weekly gain of more than 6 percent.



Homebuilder Barratt Developments jumped 3.1 percent. The company expects to resume dividends next month after first-half sales rate rose 12 percent to 0.77 net private reservations per active outlet a week.



Retailer Marks & Spencer declined 1.7 percent as it reported another big fall in sales of clothing and homewares in the three months leading up to Christmas.



Foams and composites company Essentra soared 4.8 percent. The company said it was expecting to deliver 2020 operating profit in line with the consensus forecasts.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

