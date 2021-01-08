

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's industrial production rose in November and jobless rate declined marginally, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.



Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 5.9 percent month-on-month in November, after a 5.4 percent decrease in October. In September, output had increased 2.0 percent.



The production of pharmaceutical industry grew 24.1 percent monthly in November. Production in electronics and machinery industry gained by 9.9 percent and 8.0 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, production of furniture and other industry and those of transport industry fell by 4.1 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively.



The industrial turnover remained unchanged monthly in November.



For the September to November period, industrial production rose 2.0 percent.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the gross unemployment rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 4.5 percent in November from 4.6 percent in October.



The number of unemployed persons decreased to 127,700 in November from 130,900 in the previous month.



Based on the LFS data, the jobless rate was 5.8 percent in the 15 to 74 age group. The number of unemployed persons was 177,000 in November.



