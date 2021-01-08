

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Semiconductor company ChipMOS Technologies Inc. (IMOS) reported Friday that revenue for the fourth quarter grew 13.3 percent to NT$6.31 billion or $224.7 million from NT$5.57 billion or $198.4 million in the prior-year quarter. It also increased 11.0 percent sequentially from the third quarter.



Revenue for the month of December increased 20.1 percent to a new record high of NT$2.19 billion or $78.0 million from NT$2.05 billion or $73.0 million in the month of December 2020. It also grew 6.8 percent sequentially from November 2020.



Revenue increased 13.1 percent for the full year 2020 from last year to the the highest level since 2014.



The Company noted that it benefitted from continued strong memory and DDIC demand throughout 2020, with improvements in both volumes and pricing.



The Company also achieved higher utilization levels led by end-market demand strength in cloud infrastructure, gaming, mobile and industrial.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

