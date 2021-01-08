

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) said the first patient has been treated in the global clinical study, RESPOND. The phase 4 study will examine SPINRAZA in infants and children with spinal muscular atrophy who still have unmet clinical needs following treatment with gene therapy Zolgensma. The two-year RESPOND study will be conducted at approximately 20 sites worldwide and aims to enroll up to 60 children with spinal muscular atrophy. The company said the RESPOND study will seek to understand if SPINRAZA and its mechanism of action may benefit patients who have been insufficiently treated with gene therapy.



SPINRAZA is approved to treat infants, children and adults with spinal muscular atrophy and is available in more than 50 countries. Biogen licensed the global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize SPINRAZA from Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS).



