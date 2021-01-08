

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market, which moved in a tight band in cautious traded on Friday, ended modestly higher amid stock specific activity.



While optimism about coronavirus vaccines and expectations of additional fiscal stimulus aided sentiment, surging coronavirus cases and tighter restrictions on movements in several parts of America limited market's upside.



The benchmark SMI ended with a modest gain of 19.32 points or 0.18% at 10,797.99. The index, which advanced to 10,838.86 early on in the session, touched a low of 10,777.67 around mid afternoon.



Alcon gained about 2%. Roche Holding and Sika gained 1.35% and 1.1%, respectively, while Lonza Group, Geberit, Novartis and ABB ended higher by 0.75 to 1%.



Credit Suisse ended 3.6% down after saying it expects to increase provisions for the MBIA case and other RMBS-related cases by a total of $850 million.



Swisscom, UBS Group and Partners Group lost 1 to 1.3%, while Zurich Insurance Group and Nestle ended lower by 0.85% and 0.7%, respectively.



In the Swiss Mid Price Index, VAT Group rallied nearly 5%. Vifor Pharma gained 2.7% and Logitech ended 2.4% down, while Tecan Group, Temenos Group, BB Biotech, Schindler Holding and Straumann Holding lost 1.6 to 2%.



On the other hand, Dufry, OC Oerlikon Corp and Helvetia lost 1 to 1.25%.



In economic news, Switzerland's jobless rate was stable in December, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed on Friday.



The jobless rate was a seasonally adjusted 3.4% in December, same as seen in November. Economists had expected a jobless rate of 3.5%



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate rose to 3.5% in December from 3.3% in the previous month. Economists had forecast a rate of 3.4%.



