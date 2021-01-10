

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Monday release December figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Overall inflation is predicted to rise 0.4 percent on month and 0.1 percent on year after sinking 0.6 percent on month and 0.5 percent on year in November. Producer prices are tipped to fall 0.8 percent on year after sliding 1.5 percent in the previous month.



Australia will see November numbers for retail sales and December's inflation forecast from TD Securities and the Melbourne Institute. Retails are expected to jump 7.0 percent on month after gaining 1.4 percent in October. The inflation forecast in November called for an increase of 0.3 percent on month.



