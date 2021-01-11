

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The lockup period of GoHealth Inc.(GOCO) ends on January 11.



GoHealth is a Chicago, Illinois-based company with a mission to improve access to medicare and health insurance plans for consumers.



In the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, i.e., the company's second quarter reported as a public company, net revenues were $163.4 million compared to $127.1 million in the prior quarter.



For the full year ended December 31, 2020, the company expects net revenues to range between $850 million and $890 million and adjusted EBITDA is projected in the range of $270 million to $290 million.



GoHealth made its debut on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 15, 2020, offering its shares at a price of $21 each and as mentioned above, the 180 day lockup period expires on January 11.



GOCO opened the first day of trading on July 15 at $25.00 and closed at $19.46 that day. The stock has thus far hit a low of $10.01 and a high of $26.25.



GOCO closed Friday's trading at $16.00, up 10.80%.



