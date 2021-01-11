

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) announced that Simon Thompson, Non-Executive Director of Royal Mail plc, becomes Chief Executive of the UK business, effective January 11. Stuart Simpson, who has been acting as interim Chief Executive of the UK business since May 2020, will leave Royal Mail at the end of January. Keith Williams, who has been acting as interim Executive Chair of the Group since May 2020, will revert back to being Non-Executive Chair.



Mick Jeavons, interim Chief Financial Officer for the Group, will continue in that position on a permanent basis and will join the Royal Mail plc Board as an Executive Director.



Martin Seidenberg, Chief Executive of GLS, will join the Royal Mail plc Board on 1 April 2021.



