

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell on Monday, with miners and energy companies pacing the decliners as a stronger dollar weighed on community prices.



The dollar looked set to post three straight days of gains against the euro for the first time in over a month on the back of rising Treasury yields.



Covid-19 worries also weighed as a new coronavirus variant spreads globally.



The presence of the new U.K. variant of the coronavirus has been reported by several countries, including Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.



The benchmark FTSE 100 fell 38 points, or 0.6 percent, to 6,835 after edging up 0.2 percent on Friday.



Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell were down about half a percent while miner Anglo American lost about 1 percent and Glencore gave up 1.5 percent.



Britain's biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports surged 4.4 percent after it forecast full-year profit to be 'significantly ahead' of market expectations.



Capita edged up slightly. The business process outsourcing company has signed a contract to provide training services to the Royal Navy and the Royal Marines.



Medical technology company Smith+Nephew tumbled 3 percent. The company said that it expects to report a 7 percent decline in fourth-quarter underlying revenue.



Airline easyJet gave up 1.5 percent after it signed a new five-year term loan facility of $1.87 billion underwritten by a syndicate of banks and supported by a partial guarantee from UK Export Finance under their Export Development Guarantee scheme.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

