

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Matthey (JMAT.L) said it has won a multi-million pound agreement to provide 400,000 Direct Methanol MEA fuel cell components to SFC Energy AG. The agreement is starting in February 2021 for a duration of over three years.



Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC said: 'We have been working together with Johnson Matthey for almost 20 years. Through our combined expertise we will further enhance the performance of our product family and increase our contribution to a greener energy supply.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SFC ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de