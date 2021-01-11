

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Eligo Bioscience SA has reached a research and option agreement with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) aimed at advancing Eligobiotics for the treatment or prevention of acne vulgaris with a pioneering CRISPR-based therapeutic for strain-specific microbiome modulation, Eligo said in a statement.



As per the terms of the deal, Eligo will receive an upfront payment and R&D funding to advance EB005, its discovery program in acne, until preclinical proof of concept.



If GSK exercises its option, GSK and Eligo will reach a license and collaboration agreement to jointly continue the development of EB005 in acne.



Eligo would be eligible to receive up to a total of $224 million in license fees and potential milestone payments, as well as royalties on global sales.



The EB005 program is applying Eligo's Eligobiotics technology to precisely modify the composition of the skin's microbiome to treat or reduce the risk of developing moderate to severe acne. Acne is a chronic inflammatory disorder.



