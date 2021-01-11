

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE) said its Board of Directors has formed a strategic review committee with a view to enhancing shareholder value. The committee will focus on reviewing operational strategies and practices that advance the regulatory process for SkinTE and future financings. The committee also has the authority to review the company's potential strategic opportunities and transactions.



Peter Cohen, Chairman of the Board, stated: 'The Board believes that, working with the FDA, the pursuit of a BLA for SkinTE is the right path to improving shareholder value in the future.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

POLARITYTE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de