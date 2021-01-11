

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) said Monday it has agreed to acquire Linium, a New York-based cloud transformation consultancy group that specializes in the ServiceNow platform and solutions for smart digital enterprise workflows. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.



Linium operates as the ServiceNow business unit of Ness Digital Engineering, a privately-held portfolio company of Rohatyn Group. The company helps Fortune 100 clients and others leverage cloud technology to improve operational efficiency and user experience.



Cognizant expects its acquisition of Linium to close in the first quarter of 2021.



The company noted that completing this transaction will further accelerate its cloud strategy, marking its seventh cloud-related acquisition since January 2020.



The acquisition also represents Cognizant's continued investment in expanding capabilities in the strategic focus areas of cloud, data and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, and Internet of Things.



Including Linium, Cognizant has announced about $1.4 billion in acquisitions over the past 12 months in these areas.



After ServiceNow was established in 2004, Linium has delivered more than 3,500 successful engagements for digital platform development, customization, and management services. Linium holds more than 300 ServiceNow certifications.



Upon the close of the acquisition, Linium's almost 150 employees will join Cognizant's global ServiceNow practice. Albany, New York-based Linium also has operations in Canada, India, and the UK.



