

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market recovered after a somewhat shaky start, gaining in strength gradually and finally ended moderately higher on Monday, bucking the largely weak trend seen across Europe.



Optimism about coronavirus vaccines contributed as well to the positive mood in the market.



The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 72.43 points or 0.67% at 10,870.42.



Roche Holding shares moved up 3.7%. Givaudan gained nearly 1.5%, while Novartis, Richemont, Credit Suisse Group, Swisscom, SGS, Sika and Geberit gained 0.5 to 1%.



Logitech, Sonova, Straumann Holding, Kuehne Nagel, LafargeHolcim, Alcon, Schindler and Clariant lost 1 to 2.25%.



Among the stocks in the midcap section, BB Biotech, Cembra Money Bank, Galenica Sante gained 1 to 1.7%.



On the other hand, AMS shed 3.65%. Temenos Group, Dufry, Sonova, Straumann Holding, Kuehne & Nagel, Flughafen Zurich and Schindler Holding ended lower by 1 to 2.5%.



Swiss Health Minister Alain Berset said on Monday he expects Switzerland's drugs regulator swissmedic to approve Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine 'very soon'.



Switzerland said all residents who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 should be able to get a shot by summer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de