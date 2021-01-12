

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of overall bank lending in Japan was up 6.2 percent on year in December, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 577.639 trillion yen.



That's unchanged from the November reading following a downward revision from 6.3 percent.



Excluding trusts, bank lending rose an annual 5.9 percent to 501.897 trillion yen - again roughly unchanged from the previous month.



Lending from trusts jumped 8.3 percent on year to 75.742 trillion yen, while lending from foreign banks tumbled an annual 5.0 percent to 3.248 trillion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de