

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - Skyward, A Verizon company, and UPS Flight Forward announced combined efforts to deliver retail products with drones, at CES 2021. In 2020, the companies started testing 4G LTE in delivery drones. The companies plan to deliver retail products via connected drones at The Villages in Florida.



'Using Verizon's 5G and Skyward, we'll be able to transform the delivery experience - more personal, more on-demand and with the same safety, efficiency, and reliability our customers trust today,' said Bala Ganesh, Vice President, Advanced Technology Group at UPS.



