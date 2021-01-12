

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) said, based on trading to date, the Group is comfortable with the top end of the range of current sell-side analyst estimates for fiscal year 20/21 adjusted profit before tax.



Fourth quarter Group like-for-like sales (to 9 January 2021) were up 16.9%, supported by e-commerce sales growth of over 150%. Financial year to date (1 February 2020 to 9 January 2021), Group like-for-like sales were up 6.5%.



Thierry Garnier, Chief Executive Officer, said: 'While the strength of our fourth quarter trading, to date, is reassuring, uncertainty over COVID-19 and the impact of lockdown restrictions in most of our markets continue to limit our visibility.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KINGFISHER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de