

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Matthey (JMAT.L) announced that Stephen Oxley will join on 1st April 2021 as CFO. Karen Hayzen-Smith will step down as interim CFO and continue in her role as Group Financial Controller. Stephen joins the Group from KPMG, where he is a Partner. He has worked at KPMG for almost 30 years. He is a trustee of Care International UK.



In his current role, Stephen leads KPMG UK's dialogue with the investor community on areas including performance, stewardship, climate change and Environment, Social and Governance matters.



