

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo Plc. (FXPO.L) reported that its total production of iron ore pellets was 11.22 million tonnes in 2020, represented an increase of 7% on 2019. Production of high quality 65% Fe and 67% Fe pellets represented 99% of total pellet production in 2020.



Total full year sales volume were 12.1 million tonnes in 2020, up 18% from the prior year.



Total iron ore pellet production rose 22% quarter on quarter to 3.1 million tonnes in the fourth-quarter 2020, following the successful ramp up of the Group's concentrator expansion project.



Ferrexpo also announced that it has appointed Liberum Capital as Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker to the company with immediate effect.



