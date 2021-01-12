

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Land Securities Group PLC (LAND.L), one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, reported that 112 million pounds of rent was due on the 25 December payment date. 65% of net rent was paid within five working days, compared with 94% for the equivalent period last year.



In early April 2020, the Group established a customer support fund of 80 million pounds for occupiers who most need help to survive. The Group noted that, to date, 24 million pounds of rent concessions have been allocated to customers.



