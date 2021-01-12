Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Der Markt wächst stark - Halo Labs aber explodiert förmlich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 897679 ISIN: GB0002652740 Ticker-Symbol: DVK 
Frankfurt
12.01.21
09:16 Uhr
33,320 Euro
-0,860
-2,52 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
DERWENT LONDON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DERWENT LONDON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,12035,62011:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DERWENT LONDON
DERWENT LONDON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DERWENT LONDON PLC33,320-2,52 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.