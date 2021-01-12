

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Derwent London Plc. (DLN.L) said that it has now collected 83% of its total December Quarter Day rent and 87% of its office rent. Office rent represents about 91% of the Group's total rental income. The collection rates were higher than the June and September 2020 quarters at an equivalent time.



The company said it has now received 83% of the total rent, with a further 3% now expected later in the first quarter and another 5% later in 2021.



Rent-free periods have been granted on 1% of total rents, in the retail and hospitality sectors.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DERWENT LONDON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de