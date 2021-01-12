

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales declined at the fastest pace in seven months in November driven by weak demand for non-food products, the statistical office Istat reported Tuesday.



Retail sales value decreased 6.9 percent month-on-month in November, reversing a 0.5 percent rise in October. This was the biggest decline since April, when sales were down 10.1 percent.



Sales of food products gained 1 percent, while that of non-food goods declined sharply by 13.2 percent as footwear, leather and travel item sales decline significantly in November.



On a yearly basis, retail sales value was down 8.1 percent, in contrast to October's 2.8 percent increase.



In volume terms, retail sales fell 7.4 percent on month, following a 0.2 percent rise in October. Likewise, sales decreased 8.4 percent annually after rising 2.4 percent a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

