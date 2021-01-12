

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) said Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand delivered around 5.328 million vehicles across all drive systems to customers around the world, down 15.1 percent from previous year. For the month of December, Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand delivered around 603,100 vehicles, a decline of 2.0 percent from prior year.



In the year 2020, Volkswagen Passenger Cars delivered more electric vehicles worldwide than ever before, handing over more than 212,000 electric cars in total, an increase of 158 percent from prior year. This includes nearly 134,000 battery electric vehicles, up 197 percent from last year.



'2020 was a turning point for Volkswagen and marked a breakthrough in electric mobility,' said Ralf Brandstätter, CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars.



