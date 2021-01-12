

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EVR Foods, Inc, parent company to plant-based food brand Lavva, has recalled a limited number of Blueberry Plant-Based Yogurt, citing a potential mold contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The recall involves a single lot of 5.3 ounce Lavva Blueberry Yogurt with expiration date 2/21/21.



The product comes in colorful plastic cup with a foil lid, marked with lot #022121 on the bottom of the cup which is also used as the expiration date of the product. No other Lavva products are affected by the recall.



The recalled plant-based yogurt was produced at a manufacturing facility in Norwich, New York, and has only been linked to the single date code. There have been no confirmed illnesses to date.



The affected products were distributed to retail stores nationwide. Lavva brand is available in stores including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Kroger, and local natural food stores.



The agency noted that the affected lot had cleared strict quality assurance protocols. However, recent testing indicates a potential mold contamination.



Consumers are urged not to eat the recalled product and to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.



In similar recalls, Lenexa, Kansas-based Hostess Brands, LLC in July last year called back certain Hostess Raspberry Zingers citing the potential to develop mold prior to the best by date.



