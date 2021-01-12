

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's economy recovered at a faster than estimated pace in the third quarter, second estimates from the National Institute of Statistics showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product grew 5.8 percent sequentially in the third quarter instead of 5.6 percent estimated previously. The economy had contracted 12.2 percent in the second quarter.



On a yearly basis, GDP fell 5.7 percent after falling 10.3 percent in the second quarter. The rate was revised from 6 percent.



During the first three quarters of 2020, GDP was down by real 4.5 percent from the same period last year.



