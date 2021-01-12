

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) announced Tuesday that Nathan Winters has been named Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He has been serving as acting CFO since August 28, 2020, when Oliver Leonetti left the company.



He has been the company's Vice President of Corporate Financial Planning & Analysis and Business Operations since 2018.



Prior to Zebra, Winters served in financial roles for GE for more than 16 years where he held multiple CFO positions, most recently serving as CFO of GE Healthcare Global Supply Chain.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de