

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sony Corp. announced its foray into the drone business by unveiling the Airpeak class of drone at the Consumer Electronics Show or CES2021. The Japanese consumer electronics giant unveiled Airpeak as part of its drone project in the area of AI robotics.



Sony claimed that Airpeak is the world's smallest class of drone capable of carrying the company's own Alpha camera system and can be used by creators for shooting high-definition aerial videos.



The company noted that the Airpeak drone can be equipped with an Alpha mirrorless camera in order to capture full frame aerial photography and video. The drone is designed for professional photography.



Airpeak is capable of dynamic filming and precise, stable flight, according to the company.



Sony said that as the first phase of this drone project, it will launch a new business targeted for professional photography and video production in the spring of 2021.



Sony also released a video of the road test of its VISION-S concept car in Austria, shot by an Airpeak drone equipped with the a7S III full-frame mirrorless single lens camera.



Sony launched the drone project in November 2020, saying that the Airpeak brand reflected its aspiration to contribute to the evolution of drones through its imaging and sensing technology as well as 3R technologies (Reality, Real-time and Remote) in the drone area.



Drone developer DJI already offers drones with camera mounts for Sony Alpha cameras.



