

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott (ABT) said Tuesday that it will complete the U.S. government order for 150 million BinaxNOW COVID-19 rapid tests this week and will supply 30 million additional tests through March via a new government order.



The company said it is also in the final stages of completing its self-funded investment in U.S. manufacturing capacity and is now ready to make tens of millions of BinaxNOW tests available per month for direct purchase to organizations including schools, workplaces and pharmacies.



The University of Wisconsin System will be the first customer in the U.S. to secure BinaxNOW at scale, procuring 480,000 tests over six months for use at its universities and branch campuses.



At the size of a credit card and with no equipment required, Abbott's BinaxNOW COVID-19 test - sold directly to qualified organizations for $5 per test - is already the country's most widely available and mass-produced rapid test, providing results in 15 minutes. An at-home, virtually and digitally guided version of the test is also available at $25 per test.



