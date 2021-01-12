

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's economy is set to expand this year on the back of export growth, but the biggest euro area economy will reach pre-crisis level only in the first half of next year, Federation of German Industries/BDI said Tuesday.



The industry body predicted 3.5 percent growth for the German economy this year. GDP shrunk around 5 percent in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns hurt economic activity severely.



Exports are expected to grow 6 percent after an 11 percent slump last year.



'A return to the pre-crisis level will therefore not be achieved in the current year,' BDI President Siegfried Russwurm said.



'But there should be a good chance that it will succeed in the first half of 2022.'



