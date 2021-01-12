

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. FDA has expanded a pet food recall after more than 70 dogs have died from suspected aflatoxin poisoning.



Midwestern Pet Foods increased the number of brands it has recalled for possible aflatoxin content. The FDA says the number of dogs who died after eating the company's products has increased by 42 in the past two weeks.



As of January 11, 2021, FDA is aware of more than 70 pets that have died and more than 80 pets that are sick after eating Sportmix pet food. Not all of these cases have been officially confirmed as aflatoxin poisoning through laboratory testing or veterinary record review.



Midwestern had recalled three varieties of Sportmix dog foods and cat food on December 30. The FDA had then said that 28 dogs had died after eating the food.



Aflatoxins are toxins produced by the mold Aspergillus flavus, which can grow on corn and other grains used as ingredients in pet food. At high levels, aflatoxins can cause illness and death in pets.



The recall now includes all Midwestern Pet Foods dry dog and cat foods containing corn, manufactured in the company's Oklahoma plant, and having an expiration date on or before July 9, 2022.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

