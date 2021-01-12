

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Auto giant General Motors Co. (GM) Tuesday launched a new business unit called BrightDrop, which will offer an ecosystem of electric products, software and services to empower delivery and logistics companies to move goods more efficiently.



BrightDrop will begin with two main products, an electric van called the EV600 with an estimate range of 250 miles and a pod-like electric pallet dubbed EP1.



BrightDrop's electric pallet, the EP1, will be available in early 2021, and its electric light commercial vehicle, the EV600, will be on roads in late 2021.



'BrightDrop offers a smarter way to deliver goods and services,' said Mary Barra GM Chairman and CEO. 'We are building on our significant expertise in electrification, mobility applications, telematics and fleet management, with a new one-stop-shop solution for commercial customers to move goods in a better, more sustainable way.'



GM said BrightDrop will continue to grow its product offerings to include a portfolio of integrated, zero-emissions products to help drive further efficiencies and address emerging customer needs. BrightDrop is also working on a number of concepts, including a medium-distance solution that transports multiple EP1s, and a rapid load delivery vehicle concept.



GM has also developed a suite of software tools to offer an EV ecosystem for the commercial marketplace.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GENERAL MOTORS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de