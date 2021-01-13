

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The lockup period of Berkeley Lights (BLI) ends on January 13.



The Emeryville, California-based Berkeley Lights Inc. is a commercial-stage digital cell biology company developing biotherapeutics and other cell-based products.



The company has developed what is known as the Berkeley Lights Platform that captures and delivers rich single-cell data to find the best cells. Berkeley Lights' customers include biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, synthetic biology companies, and academic institutions.



For the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, the company's net loss and net comprehensive loss widened to $8.6 million from $4.45 million in the year-ago quarter. The total revenues for the third quarter of 2020 rose to $18.2 million from $15.7 million in the year-ago period.



Berkeley Lights made its debut on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 17, 2020, offering its shares at a price of $22 each and as mentioned above, the 180 day lockup period expires on January 13.



BLI opened the first day of trading on July 17 at $25.00 and closed at $19.46 that day. The stock has thus far hit a low of $51.01 and a high of $65.45.



BLI closed Tuesday's trading at $87.75, down 1.69%. The stock was up 2.32% in after hours at $89.79.



