

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PageGroup plc (MPGPF.PK, PAGE.L) reported fourth quarter Group gross profit of 165.5 million pounds, a decline of 20.2 percent in constant currencies year-on-year. For full year 2020, Group gross profit was 609.7 million pounds, a decline of 28.2 percent in constant currencies from previous year.



Chief Executive Officer, PageGroup, said: 'The Group's results improved in each of the three months of Q4. Having exited Q3 in September at a decline of 26%, Group gross profit in December improved to a decline of 18.2%, with a number of markets such as Mainland China and Japan growing in the last month of the year.'



The Group will issue its full year results on 3 March 2021.



