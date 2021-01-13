

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L), on Wednesday, said it continued to deliver strong performance through the third quarter. Further, the company stated that it is on-track for its 'fifth consecutive year of organic growth' and continues to maintain its full-year guidance.



QinetiQ added that it remains cautious and alert to the changing COVID-19 environment. The company's EMEA Services continued to have good momentum in the third quarter with very limited impact from COVID-19, as the division benefits from long-term contracts and delivers work that is critical to sovereign defence capabilities. The company expects good organic revenue growth in EMEA Services for the year.



Global Products has continued to show top line growth in the third quarter, driven by the contribution of the company's advanced sensing solutions business.



