

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Persimmon plc (PSN.L) reported total Group revenues of 3.33 billion pounds in 2020, compared to 3.65 billion pounds, prior year. New housing revenues were 3.13 billion pounds compared to 3.42 billion pounds. New home legal completions declined to 13,575 from 15,855. The Group's average selling price increased by approximately 7 percent.



Persimmon plc said the robust performance in the second half of the year, delivering 8,675 new home legal completions, has mitigated some of the impact of the delays caused by the initial Covid-19 lockdown period in the first half.



The Group will release its final results for the year ended 31 December 2020, on 3 March 2021.



