

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale prices declined at the slowest pace in ten months in December, Destatis reported on Wednesday.



Wholesale prices fell 1.2 percent on a yearly basis in December, following a 1.7 percent drop a month ago. This was the slowest fall in prices since February.



On a monthly basis, wholesale price growth accelerated to 0.6 percent from 0.1 percent in November. This was the second consecutive rise.



Wholesale prices of petroleum products plunged 13.6 percent annually. In contrast, prices for used and residual materials surged 17.3 percent.



On average in 2020, wholesale sales prices were 2.0 percent lower than in 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

