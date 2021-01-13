

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat is set to publish euro area industrial production for November. Production is expected to grow 0.2 percent on month, following a 2.1 percent rise in October.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it recovered against the franc, it dropped against the rest of major rivals



The euro was worth 126.55 against the yen, 1.0817 against the franc, 1.2190 against the greenback and 0.8901 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



