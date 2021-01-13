

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech consumer price inflation eased in December, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 2.3 percent year-on-year in December, slower than the 2.7 percent increase in November. Economists had expected a 2.8 percent rise.



Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco grew 10.7 percent yearly in December and those of restaurants and hotels rose by 4.1 percent.



Prices of health and education increased by 3.2 percent and 3.0 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices in the post and telecommunication group declined by 1.2 percent and prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages fell 0.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in December. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent rise.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the import prices fell 0.9 percent annually in November, after a 0.6 percent rise in October.



Export prices rose 2.0 percent yearly in November, following a 3.2 percent growth in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, import prices and export prices declined by 1.8 percent, each, in November.



Another report from the Czech Statistical Office showed that retail sales declined a calendar adjusted 5.3 percent annually in November, following a 0.7 percent fall in October.



On a non-adjusted basis, sales decreased 7.0 percent y-o-y. Economists had forecast a 3.6 percent fall.



On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased a seasonally adjusted 5.6 percent in November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de