

BENGALURU (dpa-AFX) - Infosys (INFY) reported that its third-quarter profit attributable to owners of the company rose 12.6% to $705 million from $626 million last year. Quarterly earnings per share grew to $0.17, from $0.15 in the prior year.



Operating profit was $893 million, up 25.6% from the previous year.



Quarterly revenues grew 8.4% year-on-year to $3.516 billion, while it was up 6.6% in constant currency.



The company raised its fiscal year 2021 operating margin guidance to a range of 24.0%-24.5% from the prior estimation of 23%-24%.



The company also raised its annual revenue growth guidance to a range of 4.5%-5.0% in constant currency basis from the prior outlook of 2%-3% in constant currency.



Infosys reiterated its commitment to Environment, Social and Governance causes by announcing its ESG 2030 vision and ambitions.



