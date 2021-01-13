

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar firmed against its major opponents in the European session on Wednesday, after a sell-off in the previous session.



The greenback advanced to 0.8888 against the franc and 1.2165 against the euro, off its early 2-day lows of 0.8850 and 1.2223, respectively.



Against the yen, the greenback recovered from a 6-day low of 103.52, with the pair trading at 103.98.



The greenback reached 1.2745 against the loonie, 0.7735 against the aussie and 0.7181 against the kiwi, up from its prior 2-day low of 1.2703, 5-day lows of 0.7782 and 0.7240, respectively.



Bouncing off from a 9-day low of 1.3701 against the pound, the greenback appreciated to 1.3653.



The greenback is seen finding resistance around 0.90 against the franc, 1.19 against the euro, 105.00 against the yen, 1.30 against the loonie, 0.75 against the aussie, 0.70 against the kiwi and 1.35 against the pound.



