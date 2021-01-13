

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) said Wednesday it has established a new business unit called Traffic Solutions, following the company's acquisition of Ennis-Flint in December 2020.



The business unit will manufacture and supply pavement-marking products, including paint, thermoplastics and other advanced technologies, to customers in government, military, contracting, commercial infrastructure, engineering and architecture.



In addition, the newly-formed business unit will partner with PPG's mobility team to identify opportunities to supply innovative coatings to help support infrastructure needs that enable autonomous driving as well as enhance future autonomous, connected, electric and shared vehicle solutions.



The Traffic Solutions business unit comes under PPG's Performance Coatings reportable segment, which includes PPG's Architectural Coatings, Aerospace, Automotive Refinish, and Protective and Marine Coatings strategic business units.



