Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
+46%!!! Die Halo Labs Aktie explodiert nach explosiven Zahlen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NEZJ ISIN: FR0010478248 Ticker-Symbol: IFGA 
Tradegate
13.01.21
13:47 Uhr
0,377 Euro
+0,003
+0,67 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATARI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATARI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3680,38315:57
0,3700,38115:57
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ATARI
ATARI SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ATARI SA0,377+0,67 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.