

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ViacomCBS Inc. (VIACA, VIAC) and Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) said Wednesday they have entered into multi-year agreements across 13 CBS network affiliations for Sinclair stations.



The agreement consists of renewals for thirteen CBS affiliates. These include four top-50 market affiliates - WKRC in Cincinnati, Ohio; WPEC in West Palm Beach, Florida; WWMT in Grand Rapids, Michigan; and WHP in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.



Combined, the 13 markets reach about 5 percent of the U.S. audience serving nearly six million television households.



ViacomCBS noted that Sinclair, one of the largest operators of CBS affiliates, reaches 8 percent of the U.S. and serves 10 million households spanning 23 markets.



Sinclair's CBS affiliates will remain locally available to subscribers of CBS All Access, ViacomCBS' digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VIACOMCBS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de