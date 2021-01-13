

EVRY (dpa-AFX) - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ANCUF.PK, ATD_B.TO, ATD_A.TO) confirmed Wednesday that it has recently submitted a non-binding offer letter to Carrefour SA (CRERF.PK, CRRFY.PK, 0NPH.L) for a friendly combination at a price of 20.00 euros per Carrefour share.



Alimentation said that the terms of the transaction are under discussion and remain subject to diligence, but the consideration is currently expected to be in cash in large majority.



Alimentation noted that there can be no certainty at this stage that these discussions will result in any agreement or transaction.



Earlier today, Carrefour said it has been approached, in a friendly manner, by the Alimentation Couche-Tard group, with a combination project. The discussions are very preliminary.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CARREFOUR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de