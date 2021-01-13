

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has conditionally approved first oral tablet Laverdia-CA1 to treat dogs with lymphoma.



Lymphoma is a type of cancer of the lymph nodes and lymphatic system. Laverdia-CA1 works to prevent certain proteins from leaving the nucleus of cancer cells, thereby allowing these proteins to control the growth and prevent the spread of cancerous cells in dogs.



Laverdia-CA1 is the first conditionally approved oral treatment for dogs with lymphoma.



Laverdia-CA1 is the second treatment for lymphoma in dogs that the FDA has conditionally approved. Tanovea-CA1, which received conditional approval in 2016, is an injectable drug.



'Lymphoma is a devastating cancer in dogs, with few FDA-approved treatments available. This conditional approval provides a much-needed option to treat dogs with lymphoma,' said Steven M. Solomon, D.V.M., M.P.H., director of the FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine. 'We are encouraged to see drug companies bring forward applications for products to treat serious diseases, even if they affect relatively small populations.'



Conditional approval allows veterinarians to access needed treatments while the drug company collects additional effectiveness data, such as through trials with client-owned dogs.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de