

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Thursday release November numbers for core machinery orders, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Core machine orders are expected to sink 6.2 percent on month and 15.4 percent on year after rising 17.1 percent on month and 2.8 percent on year in October.



Japan also will see December figures for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.2 percent on month and a decline of 2.2 percent on year. That follows the flat monthly reading and the 2.2 percent drop in November.



New Zealand will see November numbers for building permits; in October, permits were up 8.8 percent on month.



Australia also will see November data for building permits, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.6 percent following the 3.8 percent gain in October.



China will provide December figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to rise 5.0 percent on year, up from 4.5 percent in November. Exports are called higher by an annual 15 percent, slowing from 21.1 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $72.35 billion, down from $75.40 billion a month earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de