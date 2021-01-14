

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were down 2.0 percent on year in December, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday.



That beat expectations for a decline of 2.2 percent, which would have been unchanged from the November reading.



On a monthly basis, producer prices added 0.5 percent - again exceeding expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent following the flat reading a month earlier.



Export prices were up 0.8 percent on month and down 1.3 percent on year on a yen basis, the bank said, while import prices rose 1.9 percent on month and fell 9.8 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de