

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - German wind turbine manufacturer Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK) said that it received an order for its N163/5.X turbines of the Delta4000 series about 131 MW in Sweden, at the end of 2020.



Nordex noted that the utility Jämtkraft and its partner Persson Invest ordered 23 turbines for the 'Hocksjön' wind farm. The order also includes a Premium Service of the turbines covering the period of 25 years.



According to the company, the installation and completion of 'Hocksjön' will take place in 2022. The wind farm will be built about 20 kilometres southwest of Ramsele in the province of Västernorrlands län. The turbines will be delivered in the operating mode of 5.7 MW and with a hub height of 148 metres.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

