

CHESHUNT (dpa-AFX) - Tesco Plc (TSCO.L, TSCDY.PK) reported that strong UK sales performance was sustained into the third quarter (13 weeks to 28 November 2020) with like-for-like growth of 6.7 percent, accelerating to 8.1 percent at Christmas (6 weeks to 9 January 2021) trading.



Tesco Plc said its guidance for the 2020/21 financial year is unchanged. The Group remains confident that retail operating profit is likely to be at least at the same level as in 2019/20, excluding the repayment of business rates relief.



