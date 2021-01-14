

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) reported that its total sales in the second quarter were up 11.8 percent to 360.4 million pounds. First half total sales were up 23.0 percent to 719.4 million pounds.



The Group expects profit before tax for the first half of the financial year to be approximately 112 million pounds compared to 83.6 million pounds, previous year.



Dunelm Group said the outlook for the second half remains uncertain. As a result, the Group is unable to provide meaningful guidance for the full year outturn.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DUNELM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de